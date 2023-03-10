LanzaTech announces new board members

SKOKIE -- LanzaTech Global Inc. announced the appointment of Dorri McWhorter, Barbara Moakler Byrne and Nimesh Patel as three new members to its board of directors following its recent listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

LanzaTech is a carbon capture and transformation company.

McWhorter is president and CEO of YMCA Metropolitan Chicago, a 165-year-old social enterprise dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities.

Moakler Byrne is a corporate finance industry veteran with decades of experience in senior executive roles. She is former vice chairperson of investment banking at both Barclays and Lehman Brothers and is notably the first woman to serve in that position at both firms.

Patel is a managing director with the AMCI Group. Patel has helped the AMCI Group invest nearly $2 billion of its own capital and co-investor capital across numerous sectors including natural resources and logistics.

"Dorri, Barbara and Nimesh are outstanding additions to our board of directors," said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. "Their unique perspectives, honed over decades of experience in their respective fields, will be invaluable as we enter this new chapter as a company."