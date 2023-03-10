Krumwiede named to financial Patriot's Club

DOWNERS GROVE -- Barry Krumwiede, an independent LPL Financial adviser at Professional Wealth Advisors LLC, has been included in LPL's Patriot's Club. This elite award is presented to less than 7% of the firm's more than 21,000 financial advisers nationwide.

"This is an impressive achievement that Barry has earned as a top performer and showcases

his dedication to his clients," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services.

Krumwiede is a partner and wealth adviser at Downers Grove-based Professional Wealth Advisors LLC, where he specializes in building comprehensive wealth strategies to help clients pursue their goals.

Through his partnership with Professional Wealth Advisors LLC, Krumwiede offers a full range of financial services to his clients, including access to in-house tax, insurance and legal professionals.