Fuel Tech names Decker vice president

WARRENVILLE -- Fuel Tech Inc., a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions, said William "Bill" Decker has been named vice president, Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies, effective March 15.

Decker will lead the growth and development of Fuel Tech's Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI) technology, including business development, sales and marketing, and new product development and commercialization.

Decker brings to Fuel Tech more than 30 years of engineering, operational and financial experience serving industrial and municipal water and wastewater clients across the United States and around the world. He joins Fuel Tech from Aqua-Aerobic Systems, a global leader in the design, application and manufacture of water and wastewater treatment equipment and systems, where he served as vice president and general manager of its Equipment Service Group since 2012. Prior to that, Decker was president of Aquionics, a supplier of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems, and he also held positions of increasing responsibility at Ashbrook Simon-Hartley, a global provider of water and wastewater treatment services.