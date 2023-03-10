Fortune Brands elects Pugliese to its board

DEERFIELD -- Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. said it has elected Stephanie Pugliese as a Class III member of its board of directors, for a term expiring at the company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

Pugliese served as president of Americas at Under Armour Inc., a global sportswear brand, from September 2019 to March 2023. Prior to that, Pugliese spent eleven years at Duluth Holdings Inc., a U.S. retailer of casual wear, workwear and accessories, most recently serving as president and chief executive officer and as a board member from November 2015 to September 2019. She joined Duluth in 2008 and took on roles of increasing responsibility, including president and chief operating officer, president and chief merchandising officer, senior vice president and chief merchant officer, and vice president of product development and merchandising.

"Stephanie is an experienced leader with keen commercial acumen, strategic vision and a proven track record of working with strong consumer brands," said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer of Fortune Brands, a home, security and commercial building products company.