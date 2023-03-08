Skender starts construction of Ace Hardware's new headquarters

The main building at McDonald's former corporate campus at 2915 Jorie Blvd. in Oak Brook is being turned into the new headquarters for Ace Hardware. Courtesy of Skender

OAK BROOK -- Skender has started construction on the new headquarters of Ace Hardware on the site of the former McDonald's corporate campus.

The project, at 2915 Jorie Blvd. in Oak Brook, will transform the 250,000-square-foot main building on the former McDonald's campus into a modern, amenity-filled workplace for the hardware retailer. Ace Hardware's current headquarters are located in another Oak Brook building.

The project will consist of open workstations, 150 conference rooms, 12 cafes/pantries and a variety of collaboration spaces and amenities. Originally built in the 1970s and designed by Dirk Lohan, grandson of famed architect Mies van der Rohe, the former McDonald's headquarters and campus consists of three Brutalist-style buildings occupying more than 80 acres in Oak Brook. The campus has been empty since 2019, when the fast-food giant moved its headquarters to downtown Chicago.

"We are excited to be working with Skender to modernize this iconic campus to serve the needs of our growing business," said Kane Calamari, senior vice president and chief Human Resources officer at Ace Hardware. "Once complete, the new office will bring all of our employees together in one building to better collaborate and serve our shareholders for many years to come."

The renovation will reuse and retain many of the main building's original architectural elements, including a large atrium in the center that connects the rest of the building and skywells that allow ample natural light to flow throughout the space.

The project began construction in February with an anticipated completion date in mid-to-late 2023. The Ace Hardware project team consists of Skender as general contractor, architect CBRE Design Collective and engineer Environmental Systems Design Inc.

Skender is a full-service building contractor and one of the nation's top 100 construction firms, according to Building Design & Construction.