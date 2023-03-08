Leeco Steel expands plate processing business

Leeco Steel added a cutting and drilling machine capable of plasma cutting and etching steel to its Portage, Indian, distribution center. Courtesy of Leeco Steal

LISLE -- Leeco Steel, the largest supplier of steel plate in North America, said it installed a Messer MPC2000 MC combination cutting and drilling machine at the company's Portage, Indiana, distribution center.

Leeco can now readily supply customers in the Midwest with steel plate parts, in addition to steel plate, the company said.

The machine is capable of plasma cutting, oxy fuel cutting, beveling, drilling, tapping, counter sinking and etching. It expands Leeco's processing capabilities for customers in the region, it said.

"Adding a Messer combination machine to our Portage facility enables us to better serve Midwestern customers," said Denton Nordhues, president and CEO of Leeco Steel. "We are always seeking ways to improve our efficiency and create value for customers and will continue investing in equipment that allows us to do so."

Leeco recently added LISSMAC deburring machines to its Ambridge, Pennsylvania, and Portage distribution centers and a Messer MPC2000 to its Hamilton, Ontario, Canada facility. These machine upgrades were made to support Leeco's expanded plate processing services.

Leeco Steel is an O'Neal Industries affiliate company.