New entertainment venue opens in downtown St. Charles

The St. Charles City Council recently approved an historic landmark designation for the building that now houses Moonlight Theatre at 7 S. 2nd Ave. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles recently opened its doors and plans to offer theatrical productions, music and comedy acts. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

For the first time in more than 90 years, the building at 7 S. 2nd Ave. in downtown St. Charles is entertaining audiences again.

Moonlight Theatre opened its doors to the public on Feb. 25 with a sold-out comedy show. The building housed Idle Hour Theatre from 1914-1926.

Joseph Mennella is co-owner of Moonlight Theatre with his mother, Nancy Fioramonti-Mennella.

"We're happy to be able to bring it back to its original intention," Mennella said.

He lives in St. Charles, and Fioramonti-Mennella lives in Batavia. Mennella is chairman and artistic director at Moonlight Theatre, and his mother is the director of entertainment at the venue.

The theater is expected to accommodate between 150 and 200 people following some additional modifications. Comedy acts will be regularly featured at Moonlight Theatre.

Mennella said audiences are yearning for comedy shows, especially with Zanies Comedy Club no longer open, which had been located in the now-shuttered Pheasant Run Resort.

"It's what the area wants," he said. "So we're excited to offer that."

Chicago comedian Vince Maranto, who was the headliner on Moonlight Theatre's opening night, will make several appearances at Moonlight Theatre in the next couple of months.

"He's performed in Las Vegas, and he's performed in Chicago and all over the Midwest," Mennella said. "He's one of the top Zanies comics in the area."

Moonlight Theatre will join other venues in St. Charles like Steel Beam Theatre and Marquee Youth Stage in offering theatrical productions.

"We strive to be another professional theater in town that offers great entertainment, and we're happy to be a piece of that puzzle," Mennella said.

Moonlight Theatre will also offer live music. Area musician Annalee Hooson will perform on March 9 and on March 31, St. Charles' own Leslie Hunt will take the stage.

Hunt, who finished among the final 10 female contestants on "American Idol" in 2007, recently opened Hunt House Creative Arts Center just around the corner from Moonlight Theatre. Hunt House is a music and arts school/performance space that offers private and group lessons for children, teens and adults.

"We're excited to have Leslie here," Mennella said. "We support her 100%, so we want to collaborate with her as well."

Fioramonti-Mennella said Moonlight Theatre also will be hosting artist showcases. They plan to collaborate with other downtown businesses.

"We just want everybody to support each other and work together," she said. "The people in this community have supported us tremendously."

Moonlight Theatre also can be rented out for various activities, including weddings. More information about Moonlight Theatre is available on its website, moonlighttheatre.com.