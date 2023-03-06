New amenity center complete at One Story Schaumburg

The amenity center at One Story Schaumburg includes a tenant lounge, coffee bar and vending area, as well as a conference center fully equipped with Wi-Fi. Courtesy of One Story Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG -- The owners of One Story Schaumburg announced the completion of a newly constructed tenant amenity center and the expansion of its successful spec suite leasing program.

Upon the acquisition of One Story Schaumburg by the Equitable Funds and Berger Asset Management LLC, the new property ownership created an amenity center that is available to all tenants. The amenity center includes a tenant lounge, coffee bar and vending area, as well as a conference center fully equipped with Wi-Fi.

One Story Schaumburg is a campus of six, single-story, multitenant office buildings totaling 130,000 square feet of space located at 1340 Remington Road.

The completion of the amenity center comes on the heels of new lease transactions totaling 11,473 square feet, owners said.

"The momentum being established at One Story Schaumburg proves our pre- and post-pandemic premise that tenants will seek office space that is conveniently located and promotes health and safety with dedicated suite entrances, operable windows and state-of-the-art, individually controlled HVAC systems," said Jonathan Berger, principal, Equitable Funds. "That momentum is further enhanced with a tenant-focused amenity space and a spec suite leasing program."

Building ownership is expanding its popular Spec Suite program to offer businesses move-in ready spaces in the 630- to 3,000-square-foot range. All spaces have new finishes and fixtures, new dedicated HVAC units, kitchenettes and restrooms.

Steve Chrastka and Jason Wurtz, both Executive Vice Presidents from NAI Hiffman are the exclusive leasing representatives for One Story Schaumburg.