Diamonds Direct opens first Illinois store

SCHAUMBURG -- Diamonds Direct expanded its Midwest footprint with the opening of its first Illinois store in Schaumburg Monday.

The diamond and fine jewelry store opened at 1701 E. Golf Road in front of Woodfield Mall.

Diamonds Direct, founded in 1995, is a direct-to-consumer destination retailer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company offers a selection of loose and mounted diamonds ranging in size from under a carat to over 20 carats, as well as many engagement ring mountings by America's top designers, wedding bands, pendants, earrings, bracelets, pearls, gemstones and fine fashion jewelry.

Diamonds Direct said it eliminates the middleman by sourcing directly from the world's best mines and most reputable diamond cutters. By maintaining involvement in the entire life cycle of a diamond, Diamonds Direct said it can offer the very best prices.

"We are thrilled to announce our arrival in the Chicago market as we continue to expand Diamonds Direct across the Midwest," said Diamonds Direct partner Dovy Klarberg. "We've had our eye on the Chicago market for a while now and believe this expansion is a great opportunity to begin serving new clientele in the community who will hopefully turn into long-term, loyal customers."