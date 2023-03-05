United Center concessions workers stage 1-day walkout
Updated 3/5/2023 6:01 PM
Concessions workers at the United Center staged a one-day walkout Sunday that affected food and beverage service during the afternoon's Chicago Bulls game.
The brief strike by members of Unite Here Local 1 was designed to ratchet up pressure on their employer for this week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament, which runs Wednesday through next Sunday at the United Center. The workers have authorized an open-ended strike that could be called any time.
