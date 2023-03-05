United Center concessions workers stage 1-day walkout

Members of the Unite Here Local 1 picket at the United Center on Sunday. They are demanding better wages and benefits for concession workers. The Big Ten men's basketball tournament opens Wednesday at the venue. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Concessions workers at the United Center staged a one-day walkout Sunday that affected food and beverage service during the afternoon's Chicago Bulls game.

The brief strike by members of Unite Here Local 1 was designed to ratchet up pressure on their employer for this week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament, which runs Wednesday through next Sunday at the United Center. The workers have authorized an open-ended strike that could be called any time.

