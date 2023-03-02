Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and wife to invest $250 million in new Chicago research lab

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are investing $250 million to create a biomedical research facility in Chicago that will bring together researchers from Northwestern University, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, officials announced Thursday.

The location of the facility -- dubbed the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago -- is yet to be determined.

Chicago beat out 58 other proposals from around the country to land funding for the facility.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will kick in $25 million to support the project. The governor said it "will take medical research to a new level."

Researchers will be tasked with developing new technologies for studying and measuring human biology that will use embedded sensors and probes to collect biological signals from human tissues with unprecedented resolution.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.