Tollway awards $19.3 million in contracts

DOWNERS GROVE -- A Wheeling electrical contracting company was among the businesses receiving contracts Thursday from the Illinois Tollway totaling $19.3 million.

Suburban contractors winning bids included:

• A $7.3 million contract to Hecker and Co. Inc. in Wheeling for intelligent transportation system (ITS) device and fiber installation on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between 95th Street and I-55.

• A $4.4 million contract to Plote Construction Inc., Hoffman Estates, for systemwide pavement repairs.

• A $3.9 million contract to Herlihy Mid-Continent Co., Romeoville, for bridge rehabilitation on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

• A $1.9 million contract to Meru Corp., Niles, for removal of the old southbound Mile Long Bridge on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

• A $1.1 million contract to Areatha Construction, Streamwood, for systemwide bridge and roadway repairs."

Two firms used bid credits to secure their low bids Thursday, said Cassaundra Rouse, Illinois Tollway executive director. Herlihy Mid-Continent Co. and Hecker and Co. earned these credits by hiring workers through the Tollway's ConstructionWorks and Earned Credit Program.