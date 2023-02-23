Software kicks off ARES PRISM rebranding

NAPERVILLE -- Contruent, formerly ARES PRISM Software, announced the launch of Contruent Enterprise, its rebranded software solution for engineering, construction and procurement companies.

Contruent Enterprise is capital project management solution for large construction projects. The software improves the scheduling and budget management of construction projects with a customizable dashboard and other features, such as integrated cost and schedule, contract management, engineering, and field management, the company said.

"Construction projects show no signs of slowing down, particularly with President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure initiative being deployed and budget owners need the best tools to manage these opportunities," said Ryan Kubacki, Contruent CEO. "Our new (software as a solution product), Contruent Enterprise, is faster than its predecessor, integrates cost and schedules and comes project-ready with a quarter century of best practices built in. The result is unrivaled accuracy, speed and cost efficiency."