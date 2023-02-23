Nexus launches line of sterile vials

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, Sterile Vials from Nexus Pharmaceuticals.

Sterile Vials are manufactured in Nexus Pharmaceuticals' new facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The 84,000-square-foot facility opened its doors in 2021.

The sterilized vials are available for purchase in cartons of twenty-five vials. The product trio includes 10 milliliter clear vials, 20 milliliter clear vials and 2 milliliter amber vials with plans to expand the portfolio with a wider range of sizes.

"This development aligns with Nexus' commitment to innovation and represents a progressive step in broadening our health care scope and addressing supply chain constraints in the market," said Omair Ahmed, chief operating officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. "We have designed this product for use in various settings, including research laboratories, health care clinics and veterinary offices. This direct-to-consumer offering is a new and exciting venture for us, and we look forward to a closer relationship with our customers."

Nexus Pharmaceuticals is a supplier and maker of difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs.