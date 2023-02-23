Elberts joins CBBEL as CFO

ROSEMONT -- Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. said Joe Elberts will serve as the company's chief financial officer and lead its business operations team.

In his new role, Elberts will support and enhance CBBEL's focus on its employees, leading his team and improving business systems and processes. The business operations team includes accounting, human resources, information technology and marketing.

Elberts joined CBBEL in 2021 as director of business operations, where he was responsible for developing, communicating and executing strategic plans across the business. Before joining the engineering firm, he held various finance and strategy roles at SunCoke Energy Inc. and Nalco Holding Co. Inc.

"Joe has a history of collaborating internally and externally to create value, and we're very excited to have him serving as our next CFO," said CBBEL President Mike Kerr.

Elberts earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wake Forest University. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and is a certified public accountant. Elberts serves on the board of directors for All Saints Catholic Academy and lives with his wife and four children in Naperville.