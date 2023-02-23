Beachler named partner at Clearwater Capital

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Tyler Beachler, a certified financial adviser, has been named a partner at Clearwater Capital Partners.

Beachler leads the firm's portfolio management team. As a key member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee, Beachler leads the investment research process and implementation of the committee's investment decisions.

Since joining the firm in 2012, Beachler has been an integral leader of many areas of the firm (portfolio management, compliance, operations, client service, technology, etc.). His unique experience and skillset will continue to help shape the direction of the firm for future generations of CCP team members and the families it serves.

"Tyler embodies Clearwater Capital's core values through the continuous demonstration of his character and competency," said John Chapman, chief executive officer of Clearwater Capital Partners. "For over a decade, Tyler has been instrumental in the growth and success of our firm by consistently bringing excellence to the many areas of our firm. We are thrilled to have him be named partner."

Clearwater is a privately held, independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). The firm provides comprehensive wealth management and multifamily office services.