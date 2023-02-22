Shopping center, office building sold

PALATINE -- Chicagoland Commercial Real Estate Inc. said it recently brokered the sale of a shopping center in Carpentersville and an office building in Arlington Heights.

In the first transaction, Chicagoland Commercial represented W-T Properties Schaumburg LLC in the sale of Prairie Meadows shopping center, a 26,800-square-foot, free-standing multitenant retail building at 2301-2341 Randall Road, Carpentersville. Nathan Bryant of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer, Randall NT LLC. President Randy Olczyk and Senior Vice President Ray Okigawa represented the seller in the recent sale and have been retained to lease and manage the property for the new owners.

In the second sales transaction, Olczyk and Okigawa represented seller General Association of Regular Baptist Churches in the sale of a 15,454-square-foot, single-tenant office building at 3715 N. Ventura Drive in Arlington Heights. The purchaser, Witron Integrated Logistics Inc., was also represented by Olczyk and Okigawa.