 

Shopping center, office building sold

 
Posted2/22/2023 2:32 PM

PALATINE -- Chicagoland Commercial Real Estate Inc. said it recently brokered the sale of a shopping center in Carpentersville and an office building in Arlington Heights.

In the first transaction, Chicagoland Commercial represented W-T Properties Schaumburg LLC in the sale of Prairie Meadows shopping center, a 26,800-square-foot, free-standing multitenant retail building at 2301-2341 Randall Road, Carpentersville. Nathan Bryant of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer, Randall NT LLC. President Randy Olczyk and Senior Vice President Ray Okigawa represented the seller in the recent sale and have been retained to lease and manage the property for the new owners.

 

In the second sales transaction, Olczyk and Okigawa represented seller General Association of Regular Baptist Churches in the sale of a 15,454-square-foot, single-tenant office building at 3715 N. Ventura Drive in Arlington Heights. The purchaser, Witron Integrated Logistics Inc., was also represented by Olczyk and Okigawa.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 