 

Alight reports sales growth in 2022

 
Posted2/22/2023

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Alight, a cloud-based human resources company, Wednesday released financial results of its 20022 fiscal year. The company reported 7.4% increase in revenue to $3.1 billion.

Alight reported a net loss of $72 million, or 14 cents per share, compared to net loss of $73 million in the prior year period.

 

However, the company said it continued to make investments into its technology, as well as investments, to bring its largest client ever -- the Federal Thrift -- live ahead of schedule. In the fourth quarter, Alight also expanded relationships with companies including GE, Chipotle and Cintas.

"Two years into executing on our three-year plan, we are pleased to be ahead of expectations," said Chief Executive Officer Stephan Scholl. "Our consistent performance quarter-over-quarter is a testament to the market opportunity that Alight is uniquely positioned to meet."

