Weber Inc. is a private company again

PALATINE -- Weber Inc., maker of the iconic Weber outdoor grill, is a private company once again with the closing of its sale to investment funds managed by BDT Capital Partners LLC, the company said Tuesday.

On Dec. 12, Weber announced BDT funds had signed a definitive agreement to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Weber Class A common stock that it did not already own for $8.05 per share, representing a $3.7 billion total enterprise value of the company.

The company went public for the first time since its founding in 1952 with an initial public offering of stock in August of 2021.

"For over seven decades, Weber has been steadfast in its commitment to bring joy, fun and moments of true human connection through outdoor cooking to spaces and places worldwide," said Weber CEO Alan Matula. "With BDT's continued support, we stay true to this mission as we progress in executing our long-term strategy and ensuring that we bring the industry's highest performing, highest quality, and most innovative experiences to our customers and growing community of Weber owners."

Effective as of the closing of the transaction, trading of Weber's Class A common stock has been suspended on the New York Stock Exchange and Weber has requested its Class A common stock be delisted from the NYSE.