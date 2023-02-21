High Wire ranks among top cybersecurity providers

BATAVIA -- High Wire Networks Inc., a global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, received a top ranking in the new Frost & Sullivan "Frost Radar" report.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates the cybersecurity industry in its "Frost Radar: Americas Managed and Professional Security Services, 2023" rankings.

Across a field of more than 120 competitors, Frost & Sullivan ranked High Wire Networks among the Top 12 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) that are delivering the greatest results in the categories of growth and innovation.

Frost & Sullivan noted that while High Wire is a relatively new market entrant, "it is growing incredibly fast due to its partner-focused strategy, flexibility, and a portfolio underpinned by open XDR," which for High Wire takes the form of its flagship Managed Extended Detection and Response technology.

"Our ranking of High Wire as a leading MSSP reflects its high degree of growth and innovation," said Frost & Sullivan cybersecurity industry analyst Lucas Ferreyra.