Northwestern Medicine opens pain center in Bloomingdale

The Northwestern Medicine Pain and Spine Center Health Bloomingdale opened Monday at 245 Gary Ave., Suite 100. It is lead by Daniel P. Durkin, a doctor of chiropractic; Dr. Mehul P. Sekhadia, pain medicine; Dr. Aleksander Kerzee-Stamatelopoulos, physical therapy; and Steven R. Stakenas, advanced practice registered nurse, pain management. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine Pain and Spine Center Health Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE -- Northwestern Medicine Monday opened its new Center for Pain and Spine Health, which houses offices for pain medicine specialists, neurosurgeons, chiropractors, physical therapists and advanced practice nurses in a collaborative space.

The 12,000-square-foot clinic is located near the Stratford Square Mall at 245 Gary Ave., Suite 100 in Bloomingdale.

The spine and pain center brings many aspects of spine and pain management under one roof to help guide patients, in the least invasive manner possible, to identify, manage and alleviate pain, Northwestern Medicine said.

"The majority of chronic pain can be attributed to the spine or nerve etiology. Using leading-edge tools and techniques, our highly skilled, multidisciplinary team can identify the generator of that pain and then manage or potentially stop it," said Dr. Mehul P. Sekhadia, a pain medicine specialist and medical director of the Bloomingdale clinic.

With two procedure rooms, including one equipped with a C-arm for intraoperative imaging, several procedures that were previously done in a hospital operating room, can now be performed safely in the clinic, Northwestern said.