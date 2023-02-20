Aptar reports annual sales increase

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. has released financial results for its 2022 fiscal year, including $3.32 billion in sales, up 3% over $3.23 billion in the prior year.

Aptar is a worldwide provider of drug delivery systems, as well as consumer dispensing products.

For the year ended December 31, Aptar's reported earnings were $3.59 per share of common stock, a decrease of 1% compared to $3.61 per share reported a year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, acquisition costs, a tax charge related to a legal entity reorganization, and the unrealized gains or losses on an equity investment, were $3.79 per share and increased 5% from prior year adjusted earnings per share of $3.62, the company said

"We finished the year with a solid quarter due to strong volume growth in our consumer health care and prescription divisions. Our beauty dispensing solutions, especially for prestige fragrance and skin care, also had good volume growth for the quarter," said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar president and CEO.