Allstate increases quarterly dividend

NORTHBROOK -- Allstate Corp. said its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 89 cents per common share, an increase of 4 cents, or 4.7%, per share compared to last quarter.

The dividend is payable in cash on April 3 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 28, the company said.

Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Jan. 15 through April 14.

"Allstate continues to provide excellent cash returns for our shareholders. The increase in our dividend this quarter demonstrates our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders, and is a sign of Allstate's continued financial strength," said Jess Merten, Allstate's chief financial officer. "Over the past five years, Allstate has returned more than $15.5 billion to shareholders while continuing to invest in the future."