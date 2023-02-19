Massage business proposed for Wheeling
Updated 2/19/2023 6:24 PM
Wheeling's plan commission will meet Wednesday to review an entrepreneur's plan to open a massage business in town.
Lee Massage is proposed for 77 S. Milwaukee Ave. The business owner has requested a special use permit to operate.
The plan commission, which advises the village board on development and license matters, will meet 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd., to discuss the request.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.