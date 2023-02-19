Massage business proposed for Wheeling

Wheeling's plan commission will meet Wednesday to review an entrepreneur's plan to open a massage business in town.

Lee Massage is proposed for 77 S. Milwaukee Ave. The business owner has requested a special use permit to operate.

The plan commission, which advises the village board on development and license matters, will meet 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd., to discuss the request.