Business for a Better World: Laser Pro Company Inc.

Laser Pro Company Inc.

978 North McLean Blvd. Elgin, IL 60123

(847) 742-1055

lpcsupply.com

Industry: manufacturing and recycling

Annual revenue: More than $1 million

Number of employees: 12

An interview with Rachel Kouris, Vice President, Laser Pro Company Inc.

Q: Describe your company.

A: At LPC, we believe your printer should work for your business, not against it. We understand how irritating it is to stare at a printer's error screen and how tedious it can be to find the right toner for your model. Which is why a real person answers the phone when you call LPC and our whole staff can answer most any printer question and if something's broken? We'll be right over to serve you.

We know you want your office to run smoothly and efficiently all day, every day. In order to do that, you need reliable print equipment that can keep up. The problem is printers have needs, and when they break or run out of toner, getting them up and running again can take all day, which makes you feel behind and panicked about time lost.

Stop wasting hours wrestling printers or ordering replacement toner from confusing websites and instead, save time and money with top-quality equipment, recycled toner, and an office supplier that's committed to getting you back to work, fast.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: We continue to look for new opportunities in hiring proven sales associates, capable of handling every changing sales environment. As our industry changes, we are always looking for improved manufacturing methods. That not only reduces cost for our customers, but also reduces our overall environmental footprint.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: Our challenge each year is reaching an ever-widening range of customers in this global economy.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: It has been and always will be printer supplies. More and more businesses are working from home, so online ordering has become more prevalent. Our website has made this easy with 2 to 3 clicks from your favorites list.

Our remanufactured cartridges are top quality. This is reassuring to our customers, saving them time, money and a peace knowing we are taking care of them and the earth.

Q: Does climate change affect how your company does business?

A: We are always keeping the environment in mind with all aspects of our business, from electric delivery vehicles to LED office lighting.

Q: What does your company do to reduce the effects of climate change?

A: Our recycled cartridges are top quality (and keep 50-plus tons of plastic and metals out of the landfills every year). Our techs have kept printers running smoothly, and at a cost cheaper than replacing them. When printers become too costly to repair; the plastics and metals are separated and recycled.

Q: Is your company minority-owned? Woman-owned?

A: Yes.

Q: If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: Our family-owned business is run by my husband and myself. I started out as an elementary school teacher, but as times change with kids. I soon found myself becoming a 4-foot-dwarf businesswoman. This role comes with many challenges in a very large business world. The struggle of proving no matter the size of an individual, does not determine their capabilities. I have found a smile can go along way in showing clients that I am equal in ability and talent. I am just in concentrated form. Like dynamite.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: We have always been a company welcoming to all individuals, picking the best quality person willing to strive for greatness.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes? If so, what causes?

A: Regretfully, in this time of COVID, LPC has struggled to make ends meet. Because of it, we have continued our own personal philanthropic causes but currently don't have the means.

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: Personally, living in the area during the early years, LPC has been in Elgin for over 30 years. We consider it home, hiring within the area, supporting other local businesses and leading in local chambers.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: The LPC community is like a family: loving our time together, sharing meals together, and even bickering about Cubs vs. White Sox. LPC customers are of most importance; they are an extension of our family. When they visit our store, it is a "Cheers" moment.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: Printer problems can be something to smile about with LPC.

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: We started in a family garage. We started a home-based business before it was popular. Most customers in Illinois don't know, we have another location in Omaha, Nebraska.

