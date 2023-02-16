Zebra results impacted by hardware shortages

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said a slowed supply chain and sales backlog impacted its financial results of the 2022 fiscal year ended Dec. 31.

The company reported financial results Thursday, including net sales of $5.78 billion, up 2.7% from $5.63 billion in fiscal year 2021. However, gross profit was flat at $2.6 billion and net income was $463 million, down 44%.

"Although our order backlog and pipeline of opportunities remain healthy, we are taking a cautious approach to our outlook in this uncertain macro environment," said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra.

Net income per diluted share was $8.80 for the year, as compared to $15.52 in 2021.

Zebra serves customers of all sizes -- including 86% of the Fortune 500 -- through 10,000 partners in more than 100 countries. Zebra provides a portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate business workflows.