Savant Wealth Management hires two execs

Savant Wealth Management said Myles Cavell has joined the firm as director of new partner optimization, and that certified financial adviser Brad Felix has joined as director, Ideal Futures Platform.

Headquartered in Rockford, Savant has offices in Bloomington, Chicago, Downers Grove, Freeport, Hoffman Estates, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Peoria, St. Charles, Sterling and Wilmette.

Cavell has more than 15 years of experience with strategic problem solving and building effective business processes. Most recently he served as regional director for mergers and acquisitions integrations for Edelman Financial Engines, where he led, planned and implemented business optimization processes and expanded sales integration for a number of newly acquired entities.

In his role at Savant, Cavell will guide leaders from acquired firms through the transition and integration process post-acquisition. In addition, he will serve as an advocate to newly acquired partners, ensuring a positive integration experience and quick adoption of Savant resources and process to achieve optimal growth.

Felix joins Savant after serving as director of innovation for Truepoint Wealth Counsel, a fee-only, fiduciary financial advisory firm in Cincinnati. At Savant, Felix will collaborate to develop and launch the firm's Ideal Futures Platform, a fintech-based financial planning process designed to enhance client engagement and improve the overall client experience.