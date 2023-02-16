Pactiv Evergreen adds greener packing products

LAKE FOREST -- To help major food brands achieve important sustainability goals, Pactiv Evergreen will soon offer customers new foam polystyrene packaging products derived from recycling technologies.

Pactiv Evergreen is a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. It is teaming up with AmSty to offer new foam polystyrene packaging made from post-consumer recycled content. AmSty is the leading manufacturer of polystyrene in North America and a pioneer in circular recycling of polystyrene.

The new packaging will be certified by ISCC PLUS. It is an internationally recognized certification process for circular content, which audits the recycling supply chain from end-to-end.

"Pactiv Evergreen produces thousands of products in more than a dozen materials that protect, package and display fresh food and beverages," said Eric Wulf, president of Pactiv Evergreen's food merchandising business unit. "Our collaboration with AmSty expands our portfolio of circular packaging, and we're pleased to offer this solution to our customers."