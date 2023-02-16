OrthoIllinois' Anand to teach at medical school

ELGIN -- Dr. Amrit Anand has received a faculty appointment as Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor at the University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine, located in San Antonio.

Anand, a fellowship-trained and board-certified specialist, treats adults with osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus and many other autoimmune disorders at OrthoIllinois.

In this new role, he will train students in osteopathic medicine, an alternative medicine that emphasizes physical manipulation of the body's muscle tissue and bones.

Anand earned his medical degree in 2004 at Saba University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. He completed his rheumatology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and trains students for the degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, D.O.

Established in 1967, OrthoIllinois, a division of OrthoMidwest, serves the northern Illinois region in multi-specialty orthopedics from offices in Algonquin, Elgin, McHenry and Rockford.