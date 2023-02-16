Hartke named president of Northwest Community Healthcare

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Northwest Community Healthcare, part of NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health, named Michael Hartke as its new president, effective Jan 1. In his role, Hartke helps drive NCH and its regional and system strategies.

He also serves as executive sponsor of the Cardiovascular Institute for the system's North Region. Hartke succeeds Steve Scogna, who is retiring after more than a decade with the organization.

Hartke joined NCH in 2010 as executive vice president and was promoted to chief operating officer in 2013, a position he held for 10 years prior to being named president. Before joining NCH, Hartke served as chief executive officer of Affinity Health Care and executive director of Greater Northwest Medical Group.

"I'm honored and humbled to have the opportunity to build on the strength of our people and the exceptional clinical expertise at NCH," said Hartke, who previously served as chief operating officer at NCH. "I want to thank Steve Scogna for all he has done for NCH, our employees and our communities. With this strong foundation and the talent and resources across both NCH and broader NS-EEH system, I am excited about what lies ahead."

Hartke received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He holds an undergraduate degree in biological science from Northern Illinois University.