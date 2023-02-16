Farbman Group hires real estate veteran

Farbman Group, a Midwest full-service commercial real estate company, said it has hired Emily Rasan, a real estate industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, as a property manager in Chicago.

Before joining Farbman Group, Rasan served as a property manager overseeing a portfolio of office, retail and industrial buildings. She is pursuing a degree in business management and holds a broker's license in Illinois.

In her new position, Rasan will be responsible for overseeing a portfolio of Farbman Group's commercial real estate properties throughout Chicago.

"Attracting top tier talent like Emily is what makes Farbman the Midwest's premier commercial real estate group," said Farbman Group CEO Andrew V. Farbman. "We look forward to seeing the great things Emily will accomplish in her new role to elevate our property management services in Chicago."

Founded in 1976, Farbman Group is a full-service real estate firm handling all facets of real estate transactions, from property management and leasing to acquisition and disposition. The firm manages more than 25 million square feet of office, retail, multifamily and industrial space throughout the Midwest.