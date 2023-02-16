Ex-Uber exec joins Homethrive

NORTHBROOK -- Homethrive has hired ex-Uber executive Karan Chawla as chief product officer to lead product and marketing at the family caregiving coordination technology platform.

Chawla spent seven years at Uber in various roles, including director, head of payments for U.S., Canada and Asian Pacific regions.

He was mostly recently at crypto company 21.co as senior vice president of product where he oversaw product management, design and data science.

"Homethrive has an incredible mission to help unpaid family caregivers and their loved ones, and I'm excited to be a part of this great team," said Chawla. "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to support caregivers and their loves ones with real needs through our Dari Platform experience."

In his new role, Chawla will guide the product, design and marketing teams.