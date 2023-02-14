Brown Commercial Group negotiates 55,100 square feet of industrial transactions

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group has completed three transactions totaling 55,100 square feet in the Chicago market.

Partner Trinity Scurto represented Advanced Metal Craft in more than doubling its space in a move to 44,600 square feet at 110 and 210 Gateway Road in Bensenville. The company, a fabricator of precision metal components and assemblies, is moving from a 15,000-square-foot space in Franklin Park to two spaces of 36,000 and 8,600 square feet, respectively, in the adjoining buildings in Bensenville.

"This was an ideal location for Advanced Metal Craft as the company sought to expand its footprint while also reducing its tax expenditure by moving into DuPage County," Scurto said. "By working with my connections in the market, I identified this off-market property as a good location for the company's expansion."

The seller, 110 Gateway LLC, owned both properties and was represented by Brian Carroll of JLL. The buyer plans to complete building renovations and take occupancy during Q1 2023.

Also, Scurto and Broker Pat Crowley represented the seller, Jeffrey Elevator Co., in the sale of a 10,500-square-foot building at 570 Estes Ave. in Schaumburg. The buyer was The Real Seal, a foundation repair and waterproofing company. The buyer was represented by Ellermann Brokerage, Inc. The price was not disclosed.