28-year CRE veteran launches new industrial brokerage platform

OAK BROOK -- Core Industrial Realty is a new industrial brokerage firm founded in December 2022 by Noel S. Liston who is joined at Core by industrial brokers Nick Krejci, Matthew Lee and Parker Ray. Collectively, Core Industrial Realty's team boasts over 40 years of experience in industrial real estate brokerage and has completed more than $3 billion worth of transactions throughout the Midwest.

Core Industrial Realty is located in Oak Brook.

Core Industrial Realty's brokers are dedicated professionals experienced in landlord and tenant representation. They are committed to providing clients with unrivaled response times and creative solutions that enhance the value of industrial real estate assets.

"I am very grateful to have found such dedicated, professional, and talented young brokers in Nick, Matt and Parker. So much has changed in the industry since I started as a broker in 1995, all of Core's brokers have been educated and trained with the benefit of this experience," said Liston. "Industrial real estate brokerage has always been a long term, relationship-oriented endeavor. Core Industrial will perfect these relationships over time and grow through selective broker additions."

The team of brokers all previously worked together at a Chicago-area brokerage firm. With its specialized focus in the sector, Core Industrial Realty's goal is to become a prominent resource for the greater industrial real estate community.