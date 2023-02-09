Insurance group announces search for CEO

LISLE -- The American Association of Insurance Services said it has begun a search for a new CEO. Current CEO Ed Kelly will assume a role as board adviser through the CEO transition.

The AAIS board plans to hire a new CEO in the coming months. Until then, Kelly continues in his role as AAIS president and CEO.

Established in 1936, AAIS serves as a member-based advisory organization to the property casualty insurance industry. AAIS delivers custom solutions, including forms, rating information and data management capabilities, for homeowners, personal auto, commercial property, commercial auto, inland marine, farm and agriculture insurers.

"Ed has done a wonderful job in nearly 11 years at the helm of AAIS. He has built a strong operation that is primed to deliver even greater value to AAIS Members going forward," AAIS Chairperson Dave Kaufman said.

As the search for a new CEO commences, the AAIS board of directors sees the smooth transition in leadership as an opportunity for AAIS to continue to transform its business model in support of member carriers facing an ever-changing insurance market, the company said.