Inland Securities adds four new hires

OAK BROOK -- Inland Securities Corp. recently announced the addition of four new employees. They are Jimmy Clark, regional associate I; Ryan Perri, vice president, institutional relations; Alec Steffen, regional associate II; and Spencer Tetrault, regional associate II.

The new hires will be responsible for developing sales opportunities and supporting financial advisers with relationship management within their respective sales territories. All four have backgrounds in finance, including business administration, client development and asset management:

• Prior to joining ISC, Clark held senior sales positions at various investment firms, including NexPoint Advisors, Halo Investments and Behringer Harvard. Clark graduated from State University of New York at Alfred with a bachelor's degree in financial planning. He holds Series 7 and 63 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and will represent the company in the Tri-State area.

• Prior to joining the company, Perri oversaw relations with major wirehouses and broker dealers as associate relationship manager at Macquarie Group, a global leader in infrastructure, private markets and asset management. He graduated from Drexel University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He holds Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses with FINRA, and will represent the West for the company's institutional channel.

• Steffen was an internal consultant at Macquarie Group. He graduated from Miami University with a bachelor's degree in finance and earned a Commercial Real Estate Certificate focused on real estate development, investment decisions, financing and optimizing asset management strategies from Cornell University. He is currently a licensed Realtor in Ohio and holds Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses with FINRA. Steffen will represent the company in the Southern California area.

• Tetrault was a senior internal wholesaler at SC Distributors and graduated from Westfield State University. Tetrault holds Series 6, 7, 22 and 63 licenses with FINRA and will represent the East Coast for the company's institutional channel.

"We are proud to welcome the exceptional knowledge and experience of Jimmy, Ryan, Alec and Spencer to the ISC team," said Colin Cosgrove, executive vice president, head of sales at Inland Securities. "Our Company's continued addition of the best and brightest talent underscores ISC's ongoing commitment to cultivate strong relationships with financial advisers, RIAs and institutions across the country."