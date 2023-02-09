Business for a Better World: Mapleberry Pancake House and Bistro Bar

Employees of Mapleberry Pancake House and Bistro Bar in Carol Stream pack up 150 Thanksgiving meals for P.A.D.S. Photo courtesy of Sylvia Masters

Mapleberry Pancake House and Bistro Bar

1276 Kuhn Road., Carol Stream, IL 60188

(630) 668-4477

www.mapleberrypancakehouse.com

Industry: Food and beverage (Restaurant)

Number of employees: 15

An interview with Sylvia Masters, Owner of Mapleberry Pancake House and Bistro Bar

Q: Describe your company.

A: A unique and creative breakfast menu that offers culinary delicacies that deliver out of the box visual presentation and flavor.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: We are actively enhancing our newest addition, The Bistro Bar. This offers an extension to our menu of creative, custom dessert novelties, infused teas (non alcoholic drinks).

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: COVID revival. Our business has been blessed to survive COVID and our focus is to revive. The resilience of businesses that prevailed through COVID are still facing financial, staffing, production and inflation challenges. We are committed to sustaining our survival stamina and yet keeping our prices as affordable as possible. We are superbly thankful to our loyal customers who showed so much support when ordering "curbside" during a painful existence.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: Specialty coffee concoctions and unique infused tea and juice beverages.

Q: Is your company minority-owned?

A: Woman-owned? Yes.

Q: If so, what are the challenges of being a minority- or woman-owned company?

A: The world has implemented many opportunities, benefits and initiatives for women entrepreneurs. I feel we are being encouraged and embraced. There is more confidence and support these days in comparison to the past. We always try our best to engage with vendors who are like-minded and always cheer for woman-owned businesses. To reinforce the support of women, we feature many independent local vendors who are females or even moms from our community.

Q: What does your company do regarding DE&I (diversity, equity & inclusion)?

A: We have always welcomed a multitude of cultures; being ethnic myself, I appreciate diversity. There is no tolerance for exclusions in our environment. Equity, diversity and inclusion promotes growth and expands one's horizons. My menu celebrates my Greek heritage by featuring several Greek inspired dishes like "saganaki" (flaming cheese) and the gyros breakfast skillet, which are quite popular choices.

Q: Does your company donate time or money to any philanthropic causes?

A: Yes, both. I was always raised to be generous and charitable to causes that I am passionate about. As a business owner, I am blessed to have access to the tools, a venue and resources to host and participate in many events. My most heartfelt was a Lurie Children's Hospital event called "Willie the Warrior" that supported a customer who lost a child. My passionate causes surround animals, young ladies (Miss Teen Illinois), women in distress, first responders, Ronald McDonald house, veterans (Violet's Kitchen feeding veterans).

Q: Does your company do anything else to make your community better?

A: I am quick to respond to most donation request from local organizations (schools, churches, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, park districts) and often support individuals of the community who are challenged with health burdens. Our most recent fundraiser, for a gentleman/customer needing a kidney transplant, was generously assisted by the mayor of Carol Stream, Frank Saverino Sr., with his village team. This joint effort raised a significant contribution of $2,100 in three hours to aid his medical expenses. This was a perfect example of a community teaming up to support a local need.

Lastly, my personal non profit foundation called "The Pawfect Project" provides animal medical assistance for those who qualify through Parkrose Animal Hospital. My foundation is featured at Mapleberry Pancake House and we have dog-friendly bakery treats for sale to raise funding. This foundation has been my passion for over a decade. I am an animal advocate and have three rescues of my own.

My next community venture supports The Domino Effect, an acts of kindness company, that is owned by Domino, a Boston terrier rescue, and his mom, Jennifer Ellen. This dynamic duo is launching The Domino Effect in February 2023 and will be co-hosting many events with The Pawfect Project. I am looking forward hosting many events, in partnership with The Domino Effect to raise money for animals in need.

Q: What do you do to make your business a good place to work for your employees?

A: I live by example. I create a family-oriented environment and promote teamwork. You'll find me in the trenches, with the staff, every day working as equally hard as they do. This provides me a humble experience, facilitates empathy and appreciation for how hard they work. I am friendly, kind, transparent and authentic with my staff.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: "Walk in as strangers ... Leave as friends."

Q: What is one interesting fact about your company that most people may not know?

A: I run my business with my new husband, a local recently retired police officer, whom I met at Mapleberry Pancake House during COVID. All guests who enter Mapleberry will view our dedicated wall to the military and all first responders where we display retired patches.

