Bed Bath & Beyond store in Kildeer joins list of store closures

The closure of this Bed Bath & Beyond store at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect in late 2019 will soon be joined by the one at 20505 N. Rand Road in Kildeer. Courtesy of Kathleen Brady, 2019

The Bed Bath & Beyond store at 20505 N. Rand Road in Kildeer has joined locations in Geneva, Crystal Lake and Wilmette on a list of those slated to close in the Chicago area.

Stores in Schaumburg and Gurnee already have closed. The Bed Bath & Beyond in Vernon Hills also was on last year's closure list, but its location still shows as open on the company's website.

The chain recently announced it's in default on its loans, doesn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes, and that it may file for bankruptcy.

Last August, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would close about 150 of its then 769 stores -- including those in Schaumburg and Gurnee -- and cut its 32,000-person workforce by 20%.

Other stores remaining open in the suburbs include those on Waukegan Road in Deerfield, on Butterfield Road in Downers Grove, and on Route 59 in Naperville.

The company said on Jan. 5 that it is considering options including bankruptcy, saying that there was "substantial doubt" that it could stay in business.

A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year -- a key indicator of a company's health -- dropped 32%.