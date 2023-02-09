'A different kind of Mexican food': Mexican-style seafood restaurant coming soon to Des Plaines

A Mexican-style seafood restaurant being touted as a fresh take on the popular cuisine is coming to Des Plaines.

Owner Maria Ayala hopes to open La Marina at 1261 E. Algonquin Road in March.

A Des Plaines resident, Ayala also owns Las Islas Marias in Romeoville. She's excited to open her latest venture in her hometown.

"It (will be) a different kind of Mexican food," Ayala said.

Unlike most seafood restaurants, La Marina will be open for breakfast in addition to lunch and dinner. The breakfast menu will include guisado, a stew typically made with meat and vegetables.

Ayala promises the dish will be served with homemade tortillas.

"It's not going to be (tortillas) from the store," she said.

Breakfast customers also will be able to enjoy cafe de la olla, a Mexican-style coffee made in a clay pot.

La Marina will operate in a building that was home to El Bistro Latino from 2016 to 2019.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski predicted La Marina will be wildly successful.

"That location is dying for a restaurant like this," he said. "I know that I'm going to be a regular customer myself."

Goczkowski is especially happy a Des Plaines resident is investing in the city.

"We want to see more of that," he said.

The city council on Monday tentatively approved a liquor license for La Marina. A second vote is required and could happen Feb. 21.