 

Renovation approved for 40-year-old White Castle in Hoffman Estates

  • A customer places an order Tuesday in the White Castle drive-through at 1100 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates. A renovation project is in the works that will include the addition of a drive-through bypass lane and require a total closure of about four weeks later this year.

      A customer places an order Tuesday in the White Castle drive-through at 1100 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates. A renovation project is in the works that will include the addition of a drive-through bypass lane and require a total closure of about four weeks later this year. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The White Castle at 1100 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates is planning an renovation this year that will include the addition of a drive-through bypass lane and require a total closure of about four weeks later this year.

      The White Castle at 1100 W. Golf Road in Hoffman Estates is planning an renovation this year that will include the addition of a drive-through bypass lane and require a total closure of about four weeks later this year. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The drive-through at the Hoffman Estates White Castle at 1100 W. Golf Road, which has been approved to be expanded to two lanes as part of an overall renovation to the 40-year-old restaurant.

      The drive-through at the Hoffman Estates White Castle at 1100 W. Golf Road, which has been approved to be expanded to two lanes as part of an overall renovation to the 40-year-old restaurant. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/7/2023 4:21 PM

A 40-year-old White Castle in Hoffman Estates will be renovated inside and out this year, with a particular emphasis on expanding the capacity of the drive-through where business has been more concentrated since the pandemic.

The addition of a bypass lane to the drive-through at the northeast corner of Golf Road and Gannon Drive will result in the loss of 27 parking spaces, while the entire upgrade will cause some interruptions to operations during construction.

 

When it's all done, the White Castle will be a 24-hour business with additional green space on the 1.25-acre lot and improved handicapped accessibility.

The project's architect described the scope and reasons for the work before Hoffman Estates' planning & zoning commission recommended its approval last week. Village board members approved the requested changes Monday.

The project is estimated to begin in April and be completed by October.

Sometime during the work, the dining room will be closed for four weeks, then the drive-through will be closed for four weeks, and finally the entire business for another four weeks.

The White Castle has been operating round-the-clock on weekends, but closes from about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. during the week.

The footprint of the building won't be changing, but the outside will be refaced with exterior insulation and finish systems with a new stone veneer around the base.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Along with the interior remodeling, the estimated value of the construction is just under $1.1 million.

The property will retain 42 parking spaces and the eight trees along the perimeter of the lot. But four more trees will be added, along with a new pedestrian walkway and crosswalk to connect to the sidewalk along Golf Road.

The seating capacity inside will remain the same after the remodel. A daily average of 395 customers is estimated between the dining room and drive-through.

The current site plan was approved in 1983, and has operated as a White Castle ever since.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 