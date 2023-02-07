GreenState Credit Union awarded Top Workplace in the Nation

For the second year in a row, GreenState Credit Union has been recognized as a top employer in the nation in the Top Workplaces USA awards.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets with its regional Top Workplaces awards. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

National results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 "culture drivers" that are proven to predict high performance against industry bench marks. GreenState landed at No. 5 this year among all employers in the 500-999 employee size.

"Being awarded No. 5 in the nation shows that we have something special, where staff feel welcome and valued," said Marsha Wolff, chief human resource officer at GreenState. "We do not take this for granted and our commitment in and to our employees will continue to be a top priority."

GreenState Credit Union was established in Iowa in 1938 and has grown to serve over 400,000 members with 33 branches and mortgage lending offices in Iowa and Illinois, including Addison, Chicago, Naperville, Park Ridge, Plainfield, Skokie, St. Charles, Westmont and Woodstock.