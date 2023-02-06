Zingit relaunches software for chiropractic offices

VERNON HILLS -- Zingit said it has relaunched its chiropractic software solution to manage practices and office operations.

Zingit's software streamlines every aspect of the patient experience, from appointment scheduling and two-way texting to automated reviews and reactivation campaigns, the company said.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which reflects our bold and ambitious vision for the future," said Mark McGinnis, director of sales at Zingit. "We are proud to be a part of the chiropractic community, and our relaunch is a testament to our commitment to helping chiropractors succeed."

Zingit said it is committing to a bold future with upcoming product enhancements that will improve the patient experience from first engagement and conversion to payment, retention and reactivation. In addition, its team of experts is dedicated to helping chiropractors get the most out of their Zingit software.

"At Zingit, we believe that technology should make life easier, not harder. That's why we've worked so hard to create a chiropractic software solution that is intuitive, easy-to-use, and backed by the best customer support in the industry," said Martin Edgar, director of customer success at Zingit.