Krusinski completes Camcraft project in Bartlett

Krusinski Construction Co. has completed a 54,000-square-foot expansion to Camcraft's industrial warehouse facility at 1361 Schiferl Road in Bartlett. Courtesy of Krusinski Construction Co.

OAK BROOK -- Krusinski Construction Co. has completed a 54,000-square-foot expansion to Camcraft's industrial warehouse facility at 1361 Schiferl Road in Bartlett.

The work completes a long-term development and expansion program that was originally envisioned in 2017. It was the second construction project Krusinski completed for Camcraft in 12 months and followed the renovation of its Hanover Park facility. This was the fifth project Krusinski has completed for Camcraft.

Camcraft manufactures precision machined parts for a variety of industries, including aerospace, diesel engines, mobile hydraulics and more. The addition of the new space at Camcraft's Bartlett facility allows both Camcraft and its sister company, Matrix Design LLC., to expand their operational footprints.

The additional 54,000 square feet of space includes more than 40,000 square feet of warehouse space, 8,000 square feet of office space, and 1,500 square feet of laboratory space.

One of the more interesting elements of the building expansion was incorporating design elements from both of their Hanover Park and Bartlett facilities to present a unique, but consistent look.

"This project showcased our ability to work with Camcraft to devise a program that would help them address immediate and long-term growth and expansion plans," said Brian Heinrich, Krusinski's project manager.

In early 2022, Krusinski also completed an office renovation at Camcraft's location at 1080 Muirfield Drive in Hanover Park. The comprehensive renovation focused on the cafeteria, lunchroom, bathrooms, locker rooms and common areas.