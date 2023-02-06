Edward, Elmhurst hospitals get new presidents

NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health Monday announced the appointment of new presidents at two of its hospitals. Yvette Saba is now president of Edward Hospital in Naperville, and Dr. Kimberley Darey takes the helm at Elmhurst Hospital.

Saba is a nurse executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience at academic and community hospitals. She takes over for Joseph Dant, who was promoted to president of the medical system's South Region.

Saba was previously system vice president of operations for EEH. She joined Edward Hospital in 1991 and led numerous service lines and departments, including cardiovascular, women and children's, emergency, laboratory and occupational health services.

Darey takes over for Pamela Dunley, who retired after 25 years at Elmhurst Hospital and 40 years in health care.

Darey was previously vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer of Elmhurst Hospital. She has been on the medical staff at Elmhurst Hospital since 2010 and served as medical director of the OB/GYN Department from 2015-2021.

NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated medical system serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties, with eight acute care hospitals and over 300 medical office locations.