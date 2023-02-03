Fox Valley Orthopedics welcomes new podiatrist

GENEVA -- Fox Valley Orthopedics said Dr. Gary M. Kazmer has joined its team of physicians. Kazmer is a board-certified foot and ankle specialist who treats adults and children, and is currently accepting new patients at Fox Valley Orthopedics' Elgin and Barrington locations.

Kazmer provides comprehensive treatment that offers solutions and comfort for an active lifestyle. He specializes in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, sports injuries and cosmetic procedures, in addition to arthritis, diabetes and wound care, Achilles tendon disorders, plantar fasciitis, fractures, and tendinitis.

Kazmer received his doctor of medicine from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in North Chicago, and completed his residency at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago. He is currently a member of the American Podiatric Medical Association.