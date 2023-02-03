Engineering Enterprises Inc. hires project manager

SUGAR GROVE -- Veronica Hall, a professional engineer, has joined Engineering Enterprises Inc. as a project manager in the Municipal Group.

Hall earner her master's degree in environmental engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and a bachelor's in civil engineering from Purdue University.

In addition, she is licensed Professional Engineer and brings over 25 years of experience in various facets of water and wastewater engineering design and construction projects. She will primarily be working out of EEI's Itasca office.