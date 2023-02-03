Denise Williams joins Alight board

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Alight Inc., a cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, said Denise Williams joined its board of directors, effective Feb. 3.

Williams currently serves as chief people officer at FIS, a global leader in financial services technology.

With more than 25 years of experience, Williams has held human resources leadership roles across numerous market-leading organizations. Before joining FIS in 2016, Williams spent 15 years leading global human resources support teams at IBM, most recently serving as vice president of Human Resources, IBM North America. Williams previously held human resources roles at Alliance Bernstein, First Data, Avis and Coopers & Lybrand.

"As a seasoned human resources leader, Denise is uniquely qualified to provide Alight's management team with insights and perspective as a key target buyer for Alight's products, as well as advise Alight on its own people agenda," said William P. Foley, chairman of Alight.