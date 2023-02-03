 

Anand appointed to ABIM task force

 
 
 
ELGIN -- Dr. Amrit Anand has been appointed to a two-year term on the Rheumatology ItemWriting Task Force by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

This position serves to create test questions for internal medicine physicians to demonstrate their knowledge and become graduate fellows in the specialty of rheumatology.

 

Anand, a fellowship-trained and board-certified specialist, treats adults with osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus and many other autoimmune disorders at OrthoIllinois. Anand earned his medical degree in 2004 at Saba University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies. He completed his rheumatology fellowship at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The American Board of Internal Medicine is a physician-led, nonprofit, independent evaluation organization.

