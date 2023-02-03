Allstate elects Monica Turner to board of directors

NORTHBROOK -- Allstate Corp. said Monica Turner, 57, president, North America, at Procter & Gamble, has been elected to Allstate's board of directors, effective Feb. 1.

Procter & Gamble is one of the world's largest consumer goods companies. As president of North America, Turner is responsible for P&G's largest and most profitable region, serving 370 million customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

She joined the Cincinnati-based company in 1987, and has served in a wide range of roles with increasing responsibility across nearly all of P&G's business units.

"Monica's extensive strategic expertise with consumer-focused brands and outstanding operational leadership capabilities will enhance the value added by our board," said Tom Wilson, Allstate chair, president and CEO. "She will add invaluable perspective as we build the future of protection with a wide range of products that are simple, affordable and connected."