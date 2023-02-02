Parts Town announces scholarship program

ADDISON -- Parts Town, the distributor of parts for the food service industry, said it has launched a Technician Scholarship Award program.

Its $1,500 advanced training scholarships will be awarded to technicians that help keep the food service industry up and running, the company said.

Throughout 2023, Parts Town will provide 15 opportunities for technicians and service companies to enter for a chance to win one of the $1,500 prizes, which consist of a $1,000 technician scholarship for Commercial Food Equipment Service Association training courses and a $500 cash purse.

"We are excited to offer financial support to the commercial kitchen service community in the form of CFESA Scholarships, which cover training programs in the basic elements of gas, electric, steam, water and refrigeration," said Chuck Combs, vice president of Service & Distribution Partnerships at Parts Town.

One scholarship will be awarded at each of Parts Town's five regional meetings, while 10 more will be awarded at the CFESA Annual Conference Oct. 8-11 in San Antonio.